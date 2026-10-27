Polling Indicates Netanyahu's Coalition Will Lose the Election

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to most polls conducted, Benjamin Netanyahu's party, Likud, will lose the majority of parliamentary seats. On the other hand, the seats will be divided between the opposition bloc of Israeli Jewish parties led by the "Yesh Atid" party and other parties.

The Israeli election began this morning and will continue until 10 p.m. Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot from the Israeli opposition parties have been presented as the two main contenders for the position of prime minister.

The Guardian has reported that most polls conducted by Israeli media show that the Likud Party will likely secure 50 seats and Eisenkot's coalition 56 seats.

Each party must obtain the threshold of 61 seats in the election to form a government. The disgraceful failure of October 7 is cited as one of the most important reasons for the decline in Netanyahu's party's voter base. However, given Donald Trump's support and the efforts of the American lobby in the occupied territories, the possibility of the Likud Party's victory still exists.

The prime minister in the Zionist regime is not directly elected; rather, most often, the party that holds the majority of the parliament is given permission to form a government and introduces its candidate.

Netanyahu also announced in an emergency message: Emergency situation! Left-wing activists have stormed the polling stations and right-wing activists are indifferent. It is time to wake up.

Go out and take others out to vote - vote for the Likud Party!

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