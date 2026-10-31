Tasnim journalist Farah Abu Ayyash released after 450 days in Israeli prisons

AhlulBayt News Agency: Farah Abu Ayyash, a Tasnim News Agency correspondent in the West Bank, returned to her family on Thursday night after spending 450 days in the prisons of the Israeli regime.

The judicial court of Ofer Prison ruled in favor of releasing Abu Ayyash, acquitting her of all baseless charges after she had served 15 months in administrative detention.

She was arrested on August 6, 2025, during a night raid by Zionist soldiers on her home in Beit Ummar, north of Al-Khalil, solely on the charge of covering news and developments in the southern West Bank for Tasnim News Agency. She has been tortured.

The judicial proceedings in the case of this Palestinian correspondent were postponed time and again due to the Zionist regime’s obstructionism. As a result, Farah was held in administrative detention at the regime’s notorious Damon Prison.

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