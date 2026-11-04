Israeli soldiers abduct Palestinian journalist in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli soldiers have abducted a Palestinian journalist working for the Qatar-based al-Jazeera Arabic news network during a raid on his home on the southern side of the occupied West Bank, amid a widening Israeli crackdown on media freedom.

Montaser Nassar was kidnapped from his home in the town of Dura, near the city of al-Khalil, early on Tuesday. Video of the abduction shows Israeli troops leading Nassar, who was blindfolded and handcuffed, into an Israeli military vehicle.

Local sources told media that Nassar was among at least 21 Palestinians kidnapped in Dura on Tuesday. All were taken to an undisclosed location.

The Palestinian Safa news agency reported that Israeli forces also forced a family to evacuate their home in the village of al-Burj, located twenty kilometers (12 miles) southwest of al-Khalil, seizing it and turning it into a military barracks.

Israeli occupation forces have intensified their military measures across Hebron Governorate, setting up checkpoints at the entrances to the city, towns, villages, and refugee camps.

They have closed main and secondary roads, using iron gates, concrete blocks, and earthen barriers.

Nassar’s abduction comes amid mounting pressure on Palestinian journalists in the occupied West Bank.

Hours later, al-Jazeera confirmed that its correspondent, Montaser Nassar, had been freed by Israeli occupation forces after being held for several hours in custody and undergoing an interrogation.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate recorded 84 alleged press violations by Israeli forces and illegal settlers in August alone, including kidnappings and a death in custody.

Israel raided and shut down al-Jazeera’s Ramallah bureau in the West Bank in 2024.

On October 26, Israeli occupation forces invaded the home of freelance Palestinian journalist Marah Awad, violently searched the premises, and took her away after blindfolding and handcuffing her.

“Israeli army forces broke into the family residence at dawn, inquired about my sister Marah, and conducted a thorough search of the house,” Hamouda Awad, the journalist’s brother, stated.

“They physically assaulted me. After confirming my sister’s identity, one of the officers questioned her, ‘What do you write about Israel?’ He accused her of inciting against the regime, confiscated her phone and computer, then proceeded to bind her hands, blindfold her, and transport her to an undisclosed location.”

Family members reported that they have no information regarding her current location or any charges that may have been brought against her.

Efforts by Palestinian prisoners’ advocacy groups to gather information about her condition have so far been unsuccessful.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has indicated that approximately 250 journalists and media personnel have died since the onset of the genocidal war in Gaza in October 2023, with more than 200 of those casualties being Palestinians from the besieged coastal region.

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