Israeli authorities issue tenders for construction of 91 new illegal settler units in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli authorities have issued tenders for the construction of 91 new settler units in the occupied West Bank, pressing ahead with illegal settlement expansion on Palestinian land despite mounting international condemnation.

In a statement on Friday, the Palestinian anti-settlement monitoring group Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission (CWRC) said Israeli authorities had published two tenders for the construction of the units in the illegal Oranit settlement, built on Palestinian land in the Qalqilya governorate.

The tenders, issued in early November, pertain to 86 apartments in a high-rise residential project, along with five extra units in low-rise buildings.

According to the commission, tender No. 224/2026, published on November 5, involves four plots allocated for the development of 86 settler units. Bidding is scheduled to commence on November 15, with a deadline for submissions set for December 21.

CWRC noted that Israel published the tender notice before the detailed bidding documents became available and before applications opened.

It stressed that the tender should be recorded based on its publication date, rather than when the bidding period officially starts.

Additionally, a second tender, No. 228/2026, which was published on November 3, covers three plots intended for five low-rise residential units.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials have postponed key bidding deadlines for a tender, involving 2,167 units in the illegal E1 settlement project, located east of occupied al-Quds, adjacent to the Ma’ale Adumim settlement.

In a notice issued on November 5, the release date for tender documents and the opening of bids for tender No. 460/2025 has been rescheduled from October 25 to December 1. The final date for submitting bids has been extended from December 21 to December 28.

CWRC clarified that these adjustments only relate to the bidding timeline and do not signify a cancellation of the tender or a decrease in the number of intended settlement units.

The total number of settler units covered by the two E1 tenders therefore remains at 3,401, including 2,167 units under tender No. 460/2025 and a further 1,234 under tender No. 186/2026.

According to official Palestinian figures, approximately 750,000 Israeli settlers live in 194 illegal settlements and 400 unauthorized outposts across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East al-Quds.

Israeli military forces and settlers have carried out 62,916 assaults targeting Palestinians, their land and property across the occupied West Bank, including East al-Quds, since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, according to the commission.

In June, 14 UN special rapporteurs warned that the sharp rise in “settler terrorism,” carried out with the support and complicity of Israeli officials in the occupied Palestinian territory, posed an existential threat to Palestinian communities.

...................

End/ 257