Moroccans take to the streets to protest against normalization of relations with the Zionist regime

AhlulBayt News Agency: Moroccan activists, human rights groups and pro-Palestinian organisations have renewed their opposition to the normalisation of relations with Israel, staging protests and public events to mark the anniversary of the 1917 Balfour Declaration, which they describe as a turning point in the history of Palestinian dispossession.

November 2 marks the anniversary of the declaration issued by Britain in 1917, in which the British government expressed support for the establishment of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine. Palestinian supporters and critics of the declaration argue that it disregarded the political and national rights of the indigenous Palestinian population.

The anniversary has prompted renewed mobilisation among Moroccan civil society organisations, which say the declaration laid the groundwork for the ongoing Palestinian crisis.

Moroccan Activists Call for Historical Accountability

Mohammed Al-Ghafri, a Moroccan civil rights activist and coordinator of the International Solidarity Network, told the Al-Ahd news website that the Balfour Declaration reflected British imperial ambitions and geopolitical interests in the Arab region.

He argued that the declaration prioritised the Zionist project while disregarding the rights of the Palestinian people, adding that it violated fundamental principles of international law and humanitarian justice.

According to Al-Ghafri, British colonial policies facilitated organised Jewish migration to Palestine and the subsequent establishment of Israeli control, culminating in the 1948 Nakba, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were displaced from their homes.

He described the declaration as the beginning of a process that continues to affect Palestinian lives more than a century later.

Moroccan civil society groups, particularly the Moroccan Front for Supporting Palestine and Opposing Normalisation with Israel, organised protests and condemnation events to mark the anniversary.

The activities included demonstrations outside parliament and the submission of letters to British diplomatic representatives.

Al-Ghafri said the events conveyed a clear message that Britain should be held accountable for its historical role in the Palestinian crisis. He called on the British government to issue an official apology to the Palestinian people.

He also argued that the consequences of the declaration remain visible in the ongoing displacement of Palestinians, the situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, and continued Israeli settlement expansion.

Palestine Is an Inalienable Right’

Al-Ghafri said Moroccan organisations opposing normalisation believe that addressing the legacy of the Balfour Declaration requires strengthening solidarity with Palestinians and holding Western powers accountable for policies that facilitated occupation.

He stressed that, in the view of Moroccan pro-Palestinian activists, the Palestinian cause remains a fundamental question of justice and rights.

“Legitimate rights do not expire with the passage of time,” he said, arguing that lasting international justice cannot be achieved without addressing historical injustices against the Palestinian people.

Opposition to Normalisation Expands in Morocco

Public opposition to the normalisation of relations between Morocco and Israel has continued to grow, with civil society groups, labour organisations and activists increasingly speaking out against cooperation with Israel.

One prominent area of opposition has been the academic and educational sector.

A large number of teachers and researchers reportedly adopted a critical stance towards the Ashkelon Conference scheduled for October 19, refusing to participate in the event as part of their opposition to normalisation.

The growing movement reflects continuing public debate in Morocco over relations with Israel and the country’s longstanding support for Palestinian rights.

Statements concerning historical responsibility, occupation and current developments are attributed to the Moroccan activists and organisations cited in the report.