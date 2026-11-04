Sunni Imam: Muslim Unity Is a Necessity for Supporting Islamic Ummah Against Seditions, Rifts

ABNA24 - Sheikh Jihad Ezzeddin Al-Saadi, the Head of the Palestine Nour al-Khair Association, at the second international webinar "Minal-Mu'minina Rijalun Sadaqu," held today, Monday, by the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, pointed to four important points about the personality dimensions of that martyred Imam and said: At the outset, I thank the organizers of this blessed conference for this valuable initiative, which has opened the ground for speaking about the outstanding personality and leadership who left a very prominent and great impact on the path of the Islamic world and its destiny. That great personality is the Imam, the Guardian, and the martyred jurist Seyyed Ali Khamenei, may God's mercy be upon him.



The Leadership and Scholarly Personality



Al-Saadi said: When we speak of the martyred Imam Seyyed Ali Khamenei (may God sanctify his soul), we are in fact speaking of a religious scholar and a founding leader, a lofty personality who lived through sensitive junctures of the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran and assumed great responsibilities in extremely difficult regional and international conditions.



Stating that his personality is intertwined with the concepts of independence, dignity, and the struggle against American domination-seeking, he clarified: Palestine and the struggle against the arrogant Zionist occupiers had an important and prominent place in the discourses and political positions of that martyred Imam, and examining the dimensions of his personality is not limited to reviewing his biography; rather, it also requires examination and precision regarding the issues and ideals that that martyred Imam undertook, foremost among them the Palestinian issue, the unity of Muslims, and the necessity of the Islamic Ummah benefiting from an independent will.



The Head of the Palestine Nour al-Khair Association added: Palestine, as the main and central issue of the Islamic Ummah, was the fundamental axis in the positions of the martyred Imam; he always emphasized the importance of aiding and assisting the Palestinian nation in confronting and struggling against the occupiers and oppression. We in southern Lebanon, which has suffered from occupation, aggression, and destruction, understand this point that Palestine is not merely the issue of one nation and the issue of one particular religion; rather, Palestine is the issue of truth, justice, and human dignity.



This Palestinian scholar stated: Our people in the Gaza Strip are subjected to killing, destruction, and forced displacement, and in southern Lebanon, people have lost their homes, livelihoods, farms, and olive crops, and these matters place us before a religious, moral, and human responsibility. The second point is that aiding Palestine must be a bridge for unity among Muslims, not a factor for rift and dispersion among them; the suffering of the oppressed nations must be above narrow-minded religious and political calculations.



Proximity Among Schools of Thought and the Unity of the Islamic Ummah



He clarified: Our gathering, hosted by the Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, carries a very great message, and that message is that Muslim unity is a necessity for supporting the Islamic Ummah against seditions, rifts, and disunity.



God Almighty says in the Holy Quran: Hold fast, all together, to the firm rope of God, and do not become divided. Proximity does not mean ignoring jurisprudential and scholarly differences and asking individuals to set aside their school of thought and abandon it; rather, it means that, while respecting one another and observing courtesy and taking differences of opinion into account, we engage in scholarly discussion with one another and never allow differences to turn into enmity.



The Head of the Palestine Nour al-Khair Association said: Sunnis and Shias are bound together by faith in God, the Prophet, the Holy Quran, a common Qibla, and many values and principles that are worthy of being the basis and foundation for cooperation and solidarity; therefore, loyalty to comprehensive issues and ideals depends on holding fast to common values and striving to unite the ranks and distance the discourse of sedition, Takfir, and incitement.



Loyalty to Principles and Responsibility Toward Future Generations



Sheikh Al-Saadi said: The loss of influential leaders and personalities provides the ground for reflecting on their conduct and biography and learning from their experiences. Loyalty to the Imam and Guardian, the martyred Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, is through recalling his positions and examining his experiences and also continuing the effort for the issues and ideals we believe in, foremost among them aiding and assisting the oppressed, defending the dignity of nations, and strengthening Islamic unity.



Just as our responsibility requires us to teach the new generations this point that differences among Muslims should not make them neglect common dangers, and also to teach them that the power of the Islamic Ummah lies in their awareness, solidarity, and holding fast to truth and justice.



He stated in conclusion: From southern Lebanon, the land of steadfastness, resistance, and sacrifices, we emphasize that Palestine will also remain the central and fundamental issue, and Islamic unity as a religious, national, and human necessity, and proximity among schools of thought is not merely a slogan; rather, it is a responsibility that we must turn into positions and action.



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