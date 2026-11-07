Lebanon’s Muslim Scholars Council Calls US Midterm Election Results a Clear Political Defeat for Trump

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanon’s Muslim Scholars Council has issued a statement on the results of the US midterm elections, describing them as a clear political defeat for President Donald Trump and his Republican Party. The council said the outcome reflected widespread public opposition to Trump’s policies and growing dissatisfaction with his leadership.

In its statement, the council said the Democratic Party’s success in the House of Representatives and the Senate represented a clear political setback for Trump and his party. It added that the results demonstrated public dissatisfaction with his approach to domestic governance and international relations.

The council said American voters had rejected Trump’s policies of warmongering and political blackmail, sending a strong message against the use of threats and military conflicts to impose Washington’s will on other nations.

the election results should serve as an important warning to an administration that has increasingly relied on threats and coercion while treating wars as instruments for advancing its political objectives, with little regard for the resulting humanitarian crises and economic burdens on ordinary people.

The council further said the decline in Trump’s popularity demonstrated that displays of military power could not indefinitely conceal the consequences of failed policies. People expect their governments to deliver peace, stability and improved living standards, it said, adding that citizens have the right to demand accountability when national resources are spent on military operations abroad.

The council said the election outcome underscored the need for a serious reassessment of US foreign policy, particularly Washington’s role in escalating tensions across the region and providing political and military support for the Israeli regime’s continued aggression against Lebanon and Palestine.

It described the Republican Party’s failure to secure majorities in both chambers of Congress as a public response to Trump’s policies and a rejection of the notion that his administration had an unrestricted mandate to push the United States and the wider world into further wars and crises.

The council called on the US government to respect the message delivered by voters and undertake a genuine review of policies that fuel tensions and interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.

Council Backs Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Remarks on Anti-War Sentiment

Lebanon’s Muslim Scholars Council also expressed support for remarks by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who said that the American people had rejected war.

According to the council, Ghalibaf’s remarks reflected the shared interests of nations in avoiding conflict, protecting human life and directing national resources towards development and ensuring a dignified standard of living for their people.