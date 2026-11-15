AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has criticized US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for his offensive remarks about Iran, saying Washington should reflect on its strategic failures in the Persian Gulf rather than insult other nations.

Speaking at an open parliamentary session on Sunday, Ghalibaf said the US official’s remarks and inappropriate language reflected deep frustration over Iran’s strength.

Bessent recently described Iran as a “dangerous cornered animal” and said he had moved from his Washington home to a military base on the advice of the Secret Service, citing security concerns.

“Someone who has fled his own home for military shelters out of fear of threats would be better off thinking about his strategic failures in the Persian Gulf instead of insulting great nations,” Ghalibaf said.

He also stressed that Iran would not accept remaining in a state of neither war nor peace, regardless of whether the United States wanted negotiations or war.

The Speaker said the door to an agreement remained open if Washington accepted Iran’s seven reasonable conditions, which he described as the outcome of the Iranian nation’s sacrifices and efforts.

“However, if the US makes another mistake this time, the geography of the battlefield will be determined by the capabilities and will of Iran’s Armed Forces, not by the wishes and decisions of the Americans. The consequences of another war will affect many,” he warned.

Referring to last week’s unveiling of a new missile city by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ Aerospace Force, Ghalibaf said the achievement, developed during the war and under enemy fire, went beyond a technical and defense accomplishment and symbolized a shift in the region’s strategic balance.

He praised the Aerospace Force, saying it had given hope and a sense of dignity to the resilient Iranian people, freedom-seeking nations across the region and the world, particularly Palestinian children.

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