AhlulBayt News Agency: Prominent literary, academic and social figures praised the young writer for highlighting the suffering of Palestinians and conveying a message of humanity, compassion and solidarity through her work.

The event was organised by the literary organisation Bazm-e-Ilm-o-Fun at Aiwan-e-Iqbal in Skardu. Renowned historian and author Yusuf Hussainabadi presided over the ceremony, while prominent writer Muhammad Hassan Hasrat, Dr Uzma Saleem, Principal of Degree Girls College Skardu, and senior journalist and author Qasim Naseem attended as guests of honour.

The gathering was attended by writers, historians, poets, journalists, teachers, students of Degree Girls College, the author's parents and people from various walks of life.

Addressing the gathering, Yusuf Hussainabadi said that recognising the suffering of the Palestinian people at the age of just 13, understanding the international significance of the issue and writing an entire book on the subject demonstrated exceptional sensitivity and talent. He praised Minsa Zahra for her compassion towards oppressed people.

He also expressed concern that several rulers of Islamic countries had failed to recognise the seriousness of the Palestine issue and their collective responsibility towards the Muslim community, arguing that their attention remained focused on retaining power and protecting personal interests.

Muhammad Hassan Hasrat congratulated the young author, describing her decision to address the sensitive and complex international issue of Palestine through a novel at such a young age as commendable.

He said the book reflected her intellectual maturity, family upbringing and literary abilities. He particularly praised the continuity of the narrative, writing style and seriousness of the subject, describing the work as a valuable addition to English literature that could help bring the suffering of Palestinians to international attention.

Senior journalist and author Qasim Naseem said that writing a book at the age of 13 was itself an extraordinary achievement. However, he noted that the distinctive aspect of Minsa's work was her decision to move beyond conventional subjects and focus on the realities of war-torn Palestine and the hardships faced by its people.

He added that writing the book in English would potentially help communicate the Palestinian cause to a wider international audience. He described the work as a literary and intellectual expression of support for the oppressed and opposition to injustice.

Dr Uzma Saleem praised Minsa Zahra's creativity and the message of her book. She said that although a person's voice might be small or seemingly weak, truth and sincerity could enable it to reach the entire world.

Encouraging female students to take inspiration from Minsa, she urged them to believe in their dreams, develop their abilities and contribute towards positive social change. She also recited verses by renowned Urdu poet Amjad Islam Amjad and wished the young author continued success.

Prominent social and literary figure Agha Zamani described the occasion as a moment of immense happiness and pride. He said that the 13-year-old daughter of his close friend, Dr Zawar Hussain Zaidi, had demonstrated not only her literary abilities through her first book but also her deep emotional connection with the oppressed people of Palestine.

He observed that Minsa had shown that the power of the pen was not limited by age. Through the story of a Palestinian girl, the book portrays the pain of an oppressed child, her innocent dreams, family bonds and longing for freedom.

According to Agha Zamani, the central message of the book is that the suffering of Palestine does not belong to Palestinians alone but is a concern for every person with a living conscience.

He congratulated Dr Zawar Hussain Zaidi and his family, emphasising that parental encouragement of children's creative abilities lays the foundation for their future achievements. He also prayed for Minsa's continued success in the fields of knowledge, literature and intellectual development.

Author's Father Highlights Family's Connection with Palestine

Dr Zawar Hussain Zaidi, the author's father, thanked Bazm-e-Ilm-o-Fun, Mir Aslam Sahar, the event organisers, speakers and participants for arranging the literary ceremony in honour of his daughter's book.

He expressed his appreciation for the contributions of Baltistan's academic, literary and religious personalities, adding that the family's connection with Palestine and concern for oppressed people had developed through their religious and family environment from childhood.

He also revealed that his daughter had received Quranic education from Qari Askari, a teacher originally from Baltistan.

Dr Zawar Hussain Zaidi specifically thanked Agha Syed Mujtaba Zamani for reading the book and preparing a detailed review of it.

He further disclosed that 1,000 copies of the book had already been sold and that the family planned to publish another 1,000 copies next March. Copies would also be presented to prominent academic, literary and educational figures in Baltistan.

Young Author Says Palestine's Suffering Inspired Her to Write

Addressing the gathering in English, the central figure of the event, Syeda Minsa Zahra Zaidi, said that the ongoing atrocities in Palestine had deeply affected her. The deaths of innocent children, young girls and ordinary civilians, along with the destruction of their lives, inspired her to write about the issue.

She explained that she had initially intended to write a suspense-filled novel. However, developments in Palestine in October changed her perspective. Encouraged by her father, she decided to make Palestine the subject of her first novel. With the grace of Allah, the book was eventually published.

Minsa acknowledged that her book could not fully portray all the suffering and events taking place in Palestine, as the reality of what Palestinians were experiencing was difficult even to comprehend.

She said her primary objective was to raise global awareness about the hardships faced by Palestinians and help bring the voices of the oppressed to the international community.

She also shared her views on Iran and Palestine, stressing that the struggles and sacrifices of those who support oppressed people and uphold principled positions should not be forgotten.

The ceremony also featured speeches by Imtiaz Sadiqi, renowned poet Ehsan Ali Danish, former municipal chairman Taqi Akhunzada, journalist Qasim Butt, Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly member Dr Sharif Astori, and the author's Quran teacher, Qari Askari.

All the speakers appreciated the young author's literary initiative and extended their best wishes for her future.