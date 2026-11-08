Gaza floods deepen humanitarian crisis as displaced families face cold and disease

ABNA24 - Tens of thousands of tents have been flooded across Gaza, leaving Palestinians displaced by the Israeli genocidal war with nowhere to live.

Reports on Saturday, citing statements by United Nations officials in Gaza, said displaced people in the territory were in a “desperate” situation, with supplies of protective equipment and food running dangerously low because of the Israeli regime’s refusal to allow humanitarian aid into the territory.

Jonathan Veitch, UNICEF’s representative for Palestine, told the BBC that people in Gaza were stopping UN convoys and begging them for help.

“It's just horrific, and they're absolutely desperate,” Veitch said, adding that heavy flooding earlier in the morning had left nearly everyone in Gaza in need of urgent assistance.

About 70,000 tents had been flooded by the heavy rain, according to the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, which controls Gaza.

The movement also said flooding had caused dozens of cracked walls and roofs to collapse, resulting in injuries, some of them critical.

A Palestinian woman living in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza told AFP that she and her children no longer knew where they would sleep each night. Another man said he feared for his children “not only from the flooding of the tents, but also from the cold and the widespread diseases.”

The situation comes as the Israeli regime continues to refuse to allow international aid into Gaza, claiming that supplies could be used by Hamas.

The regime has continued to bomb people and their temporary shelters since a ceasefire came into effect in October last year, ostensibly to end a genocidal war that began in October 2023, killing more than 74,000 people and displacing nearly two million.

More than 1,500 people have also been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire.



/129