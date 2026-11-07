UNRWA: Nearly two million Palestinians in Gaza urgently need shelter assistance

ABNA24 - Nearly two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, representing 94% of the population, urgently need shelter assistance and essential non-food items, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has warned.

In a report published on its official website, the UN agency said approximately 1.98 million people require immediate shelter support, while 58% of Gaza’s population faces critical or catastrophic shelter needs amid deteriorating humanitarian and living conditions.

An UNRWA assessment covering 113 sites identified 18 unsafe emergency shelters, including facilities at extremely high risk of structural collapse.

The agency also highlighted the worsening water crisis, reporting that 84% of Gaza’s population experiences frequent and irregular disruptions to clean water supplies.

According to UNRWA, 89% of households across the Strip face severe shortages of essential hygiene supplies, further increasing public health and humanitarian risks as winter approaches.

The findings underscore the scale of Gaza’s humanitarian emergency, with widespread shelter insecurity, unreliable access to clean water and shortages of basic hygiene products leaving displaced families increasingly vulnerable to winter conditions.



/129