Palestinian journalist Abu Shehadeh released from Israeli detention slams abduction as ‘political pressure’

AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestinian journalist Abdulkader Abu Shehadeh has called for unity against the political pressures faced by journalists and activists in Israeli prisons after regime authorities released him from detention.

Abu Shehadeh was abducted on November 4 after Israeli police officers and forces from Israel's internal spy agency, Shin Bet, raided his home in the city of Jaffa in the southern part of the Israeli-occupied territories.

He was detained on allegations of “communicating with a foreign agent” following an interview he had with Palestinian intellectual Azmi Bishara about Israeli elections and the Palestinian situation.

The Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court denied a police request for an eight-day extension and ordered his detention until November 8, resulting in his release on Sunday without any charges.

Upon his release, he was greeted by residents, activists, and representatives of civil society at the Jaffa Arab Affairs Association.

Addressing the audience, Abu Shehadeh said that Palestinians would not be intimidated.

“History did not begin with us, nor will it conclude with us. We are part of a people, a cause. We seek justice, our rights, and equality for all,” he said.

Stressing the desire to raise children without fear, he added, “We see those across from us as human beings, not as numbers. All we want is justice, for no one to be seen as superior to another.”

Abu Shehadeh acknowledged the support of the Jaffa community for helping him endure his detention, viewing his abduction as indicative of a larger systemic issue.

“The assault on me is not an isolated incident. This is part of a broader political pressure on activists, journalists, and anyone who challenges the mainstream narrative dominated by the extreme right,” he said.

He called for an end to the rhetoric of war and urged journalists and intellectuals to work towards a future anchored in democracy, peace, and equality.

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