Israeli forces have fatally shot a teenage boy and abducted his father, leaving three others wounded while preventing medical crews from attending to the injured.

Late Monday, in the village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces killed 14-year-old Palestinian boy Moataz Iyad Daghlas, according to the General Authority of Civil Affairs.

Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the occupying regime’s troops also abducted the teenager’s father.

Israeli forces entered the village and opened fire on civilians, according to reports. They also blocked the village’s main road, preventing people from entering or leaving.

Israeli troops prevented a Palestine Red Crescent Society ambulance from reaching a wounded person and kidnapped three volunteer medics responding to the raids in the village.

Earlier on Monday evening, Israeli forces shot and wounded a 17-year-old teenager in the abdomen and pelvis. Red Crescent crews later transferred the boy to a hospital.

They also wounded a 19-year-old young man by shooting him in the hand. The Palestinian Medical Relief Society, a nongovernmental organization (NGO), took him to a hospital.

This is not the first time Israeli forces have blocked an ambulance and interfered with the work of medical personnel. In late July, a 34-year-old pregnant Palestinian woman lost her baby in an ambulance after Israeli forces blocked its entry for 45 minutes at the Awarta checkpoint.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), between January 1 and July 31, 98 attacks on health care were reported across the West Bank, including66 incidents involving the use of force against health care.

Between October 7, 2023, and October 30, 2026, more than 74,500 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip, and another 175,834 were injured.

Among the fatalities, more than 21,000 were children killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, according to the UN Human Rights Office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OHCHR OPT).

“From newborns to teenagers, Palestinian children have not been spared extraordinary levels of Israeli violence. The pattern, at a minimum, shows a dangerous scale of dehumanization and disregard for Palestinian lives,” said Ajith Sunghay, Head of UN Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

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