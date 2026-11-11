AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's president said the US and Israel are facing the political fallout of their war crimes, as he headed to COP31 to press Iran's case over environmental damage from the US-Israeli aggression.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian left Tehran for Turkey on Wednesday to attend the 31st UN climate change conference (COP31), describing the summit as an important opportunity to discuss regional issues and the environmental damage caused by aggressors.

Speaking before his departure, Pezeshkian said 196 countries will take part in the summit, with 71 represented at the level of presidents or prime ministers. He said he would use the event to address the environmental destruction inflicted on Iran and the region by the United States and Israel.

Pezeshkian said meetings with leaders and officials from more than 10 countries, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have been scheduled on the sidelines.

On Iran-Turkey relations, he said ties are at a very favorable level and the two countries share many regional, economic, social and cultural interests that can help strengthen bilateral relations and regional security.

Pezeshkian also said that in his meetings he would discuss the crimes committed by the United States and Israel in the region, adding that their elections had shown public rejection of warmongers and aggressors. He said election results in the US, Occupied Palestine and Europe run counter to the wishes of those who claim to support democracy and human rights while acting against those principles.

He expressed hope that the trip would convey the message of the Iranian people and produce good results.

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