Iraqi PM meets Pezeshkian, Qalibaf in Tehran after talks with Trump

ABNA24 - Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi met with Iran's president and parliament speaker in his recent visit to Tehran, sources said.

Informed sources said that al-Zaidi held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf during his trip, Tasnim News reported.

The sources also said that Falih al-Fayyadh, head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and Hadi al-Amiri, commander of the Badr Organization, accompanied the Iraqi premier on this trip.

Al-Zaidi traveled to Iran following discussions with US President Donald Trump and Tom Barrack, Trump’s representative for West Asian affairs.

However, according to the sources, Iraq's prime minister failed to achieve any outcome during this visit that would be favorable to the Americans.



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