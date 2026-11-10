Solidarity with Minab Martyrs: Iranian Cultural Centre Marks Students' Day in Hyderabad, Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The event was attended by a large number of children, young people and their families, along with prominent academic, cultural and social figures from the city.

The programme was hosted by Dr Saeed Hashemi, Director of the Iranian Cultural Centre in Hyderabad, who welcomed a high-level special delegation visiting from Iran. The screening was organised for children, young people and their families on the centre's big screen.

Dr Hashemi warmly welcomed the Iranian delegation and presented its members with traditional Ajrak shawls as a gesture of hospitality and a representation of Sindh's cultural heritage.

The delegation was headed by Seyyed Abolqasem Rahimian, Senior Adviser to the Committee for Supporting the Islamic Revolution of the Iranian President in Support of the Palestinian People.

Other members included Parastoo Seifi Naji, Vice President; Hassan Lotfi, Head of Cultural Affairs; and Shapour Mikaeilzadeh Qalehjouqi, Head of Support and Logistics.

Special Screening of Award-Winning Iranian Film

To mark Iran's Students' Day, known as Rooz-e Danesh-Amouz and observed on 13 Aban according to the Iranian calendar, the centre arranged a special screening of the acclaimed and award-winning Iranian film (23 People) in its main auditorium.

The programme began with the national anthems of Pakistan and Iran.

A large number of participants attended the event, including children, young people and families from Hyderabad, a delegation from Mehran Art Council, university professors, doctors, and well-known influencer and vlogger Ahmed Shah. Representatives from various walks of life also attended, filling the centre's main hall to capacity.

Dr Saeed Hashemi, his family members and the visiting Iranian delegation also participated in the film screening.

Tribute to Palestinian Resistance and Minab School Martyrs

Addressing the gathering, delegation head Seyyed Abolqasem Rahimian and Parastoo Seifi Naji paid tribute to the Palestinian people's struggle against occupation and particularly honoured the sacrifices of the children martyred in the Minab school incident.

They also expressed gratitude to the people of Pakistan for their continued moral and diplomatic support and solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Gifts and Recreational Activities for Children

Special arrangements were made by the Iranian Cultural Centre to ensure the comfort and enjoyment of the children attending the programme.

Gift packages were distributed among all the children, containing cakes, sweets, chocolates, juice, popcorn and other refreshments.

Hassan Lotfi, a member of the visiting delegation, also joined the children in a balloon game. The activity added to the festive atmosphere and brought smiles to the faces of the young participants.

The event at the Iranian Cultural Centre in Hyderabad served not only as a meaningful cultural and educational celebration of Iranian Students' Day but also as a gesture of solidarity with Palestine and the martyrs of Minab, reaffirming the message of peace and the importance of protecting innocent children.