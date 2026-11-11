AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has stressed the need for a comprehensive legal and international follow-up on the US atrocity in Minab, saying the incident must become a lasting symbol of the aggressors’ brutality and the Iranian nation’s resilience in historical memory and global public opinion.

Speaking at a meeting on Tuesday, Baqaei stressed the need to pursue the Minab atrocity through diplomatic, legal, and international channels and ensure that it remains a lasting case in global public opinion.

He said the Foreign Ministry has been taking continuous steps to highlight the various aspects of the Minab atrocity internationally through its public diplomacy network and Iranian embassies.

Baqaei added that legal proceedings and documentation efforts are underway in cooperation with the Presidential Legal Department, while efforts are being made to make maximum use of international human rights institutions and mechanisms, particularly those based in Geneva.

The spokesperson described comprehensive documentation of US crimes during its aggression against Iran as a strategic necessity, warning against limiting the scope of these crimes solely to the Minab incident.

He stressed that all instances of US war crimes, particularly those involving children and adolescents, must be carefully collected and documented in a comprehensive and coherent dossier and presented to international public opinion.

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