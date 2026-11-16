AhlulBayt News Agency: A memorial section at Iran’s pavilion during the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, has showcased crimes committed by the US and Israeli militaries in attacks on Iranian children.

The section was dedicated to the children martyred in the US-Israeli attack on a school in the Iranian city of Minab.

The pavilion featured photographs of the children martyred in the attack on an elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan Province, alongside a framed inscription reading: “They were killed by Israel and the United States.”

On February 28, 2026, the first day of the US-Israeli war against Iran, a bombing attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab martyred 180 girls.

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