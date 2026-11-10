Impeachment resolution against US war secretary submitted to Congress

AhlulBayt News Agency: Republican Representative Thomas Massie has introduced an eight-count impeachment resolution against US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, pointing to his role in the war against Iran and US operations in Yemen and Venezuela.

Massie submitted the measure to the House of Representatives on Monday. The 34-page resolution focuses on Iran, condemning Hegseth in three articles for abusing his authority by launching military action without congressional authorization.

Another article says that he disregarded laws intended to reduce civilian casualties, mentioning the US attack on an elementary school in Minab. The resolution also addresses strikes on boats in the Caribbean, the Pentagon’s role in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and the department’s treatment of Senator Mark Kelly over remarks urging service members not to obey unlawful orders.

Presenting the measure, Massie said at least 156 civilians were killed in the Minab attack, while some reports put the toll above 170. He listed at least 120 students, 26 teachers, seven parents trying to reach their children, a school bus driver and a pharmacy technician from a clinic among the dead. He added that the six-month-old unborn baby of a teacher killed in the attack also died.

Massie said the strike could not be dismissed as an isolated targeting error or a mistake caused by battlefield confusion. He condemned Hegseth for disregarding rules designed to protect civilians.

A vote is expected by Wednesday. Hegseth has called the effort politically motivated.

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