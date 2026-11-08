Iran’s security chief mocks US leadership and warns of ‘devastating response’

ABNA24 - Iran’s top security official has warned the United States that any new war against Iran will be met with a “devastating response,” while taunting Washington over its political and military leadership.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, issued the stern warning in a post on his X account on Saturday.

He wondered whom in Washington Tehran should be addressing now that the Trump administration was in such disarray.

Rezaei mocked the US leadership, saying Vice President JD Vance had conceded, Secretary of State Marco Rubio was “heading for the exit,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was “about to be fired,” and the CENTCOM commander had become “a podcaster.”

You lost the war and the election.Vance has conceded,Rubio is heading for the exit,Hegseth is about to be fired,and the CENTCOM commander is now a podcaster!

So٫Who exactly in Washington do we need to get this message across to? Start a war,and you’ll face a devastating response.

— محسن رضایی (@ir_rezaee) November 7, 2026

“So, who exactly in Washington do we need to get this message across to? Start a war, and you'll face a devastating response,” the SNSC secretary wrote.

Democrats won control of both the House and Senate in Tuesday's midterm elections, with the party flipping Senate seats in Republican strongholds including Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, Iowa, Ohio and Maine.

The US media reported that voters’ frustrations over high energy prices and inflation, caused by the war against Iran, contributed to the Republican defeat in the congressional elections.

President Trump acknowledged to US media that the war against Iran had “a certain impact” on his party’s poor performance.

The deep unpopularity of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran has left Hegseth and senior military leaders facing intensifying scrutiny after Democrats seized control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections, according to a US media report.

Senior Pentagon officials have privately voiced uncertainty about their positions as President Trump comes under pressure to hold members of his national security team accountable for the Republican Party’s electoral rout, according to The Washington Post.



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