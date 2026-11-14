AhlulBayt News Agency: Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei, in a message marking Aerospace Day on Thursday, described Iran’s missile industry as a proud symbol of courage.

“The missile industry of the Islamic Republic of Iran stands as a proud symbol of faith, courage, initiative, and jihadi management,” he wrote, adding that “it has evolved into one of Iran’s most vital instruments of deterrence and a steadfast pillar in safeguarding the independence and security of our beloved Iran."

Rezaei further said, “Today, the IRGC Aerospace Force has made the wise directives and strategies of the Commander-in-Chief (of the Armed Forces) the guiding principle of its operations. By enhancing its combat readiness through intelligent means—and by realizing the strategy of an ‘immediate, effective, and proportionate response to any threat, anywhere, and without geographical limitations’—the force stands firmly prepared for self-sacrifice and the creation of new surprises on the battlefield against the American-Zionist enemy.”

He went on to say that the recent unveiling of the IRGC Aerospace Force’s new missile city serves as a prominent and glorious manifestation of this state of readiness.

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