SNSC secretary delivers message from Leader to Putin during meeting in Moscow

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Mohsen Rezaei delivered a message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Moscow.

Mohsen Rezaei, representative of the Leader and secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and delivered a message from Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

No further details on the content of the message or the meeting were immediately available.

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