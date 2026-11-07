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SNSC secretary delivers message from Leader to Putin during meeting in Moscow

7 November 2026 - 08:27
News ID: 1887302
Source: Mehr News
SNSC secretary delivers message from Leader to Putin during meeting in Moscow

Iran's Mohsen Rezaei delivered a message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Moscow.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Mohsen Rezaei delivered a message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Moscow.

Mohsen Rezaei, representative of the Leader and secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and delivered a message from Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

No further details on the content of the message or the meeting were immediately available.

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