SNSC deputy secretary: Iran has right not to rely on US paper commitments

AhlulBayt News Agency: The deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) stressed that the US has consistently violated commitments over the past year and a half, emphasizing that Iran has the right not to rely on American’s paper commitments before entering a new phase of diplomacy.

“Iran needs to see the US’s practical actions, and [then] the groundwork for opening a new chapter would be prepared,” Ali Bagheri emphasized.

Regarding the message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution delivered to Russian President Veladimir Putin yesterday by SNSC Secretary Mohsen Rezaei, Bagheri noted that the message outlined both the components Iran considers for bilateral cooperation and the outlook for these collaborations and interactions. This was intended to clarify for the Russians the issue of cooperation with Iran during the leadership of Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

He also described the Russian gas transfer projects to Iran and the North-South Corridor as strategic plans that will thwart US imaginations aimed at putting pressure on Iran.

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