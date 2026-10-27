Bagheri Kani says Tehran meeting reflects regional shift toward endogenous security

ABNA24 - A senior Iranian security official said the quadripartite meeting in Tehran involving Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan was the product of Iran's resistance, and reflected a regional turn toward endogenous security.

Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy for international affairs of the Supreme National Security Council, said the quadripartite meeting of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan and Iran held in Tehran on Monday was the fruit of the Iranian people's resistance and the armed forces' bravery.

Bagheri said the meeting followed important and strategic developments in the region over the past months, centered on the brutal aggression of the Zionist regime and the terrorist US government. He described the meeting as a notable event.

Bagheri said two key points emerged. First, the Islamic Republic of Iran stood up to two blatant aggressions at two different times by two regimes, relying on its national and internal capabilities, and succeeded in both stages. Second, Iran's capabilities in confronting these aggressions came from domestic capacities: its equipment and weapons are the product of the minds and thinking of the country's young scientists as well as the efforts of its artisans and technologists, and these capabilities proved themselves on the battlefield.

He said the Americans and Western countries have sanctioned Iran in strategic areas for decades, and those sanctions have now taken other forms, with their horrific and brutal realities becoming clearer to the world. He said they did not allow advanced equipment and facilities to reach Iran, especially in the military field, but advances made by Iranian youth in the armed forces proved their effectiveness in practice.

Bagheri said reliance on internal capabilities is the way forward. Some regional countries thought that linking themselves to a major power like the United States would protect them from any threat, but in practice they saw that this assumption did not match reality. Regional countries have therefore concluded that there is no way but to rely on regional interaction and to establish security based on cooperation and synergy among regional countries.

Bagheri said what was evident in the remarks of all four parties was an emphasis on self-reliance and endogenous power.

He said the second point evident at the Tehran meeting was that the Zionist regime is the source of insecurity, instability, crisis and tension in the region. All four parties sought to create a path for cooperation, he said.

Bagheri noted that the three countries, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, had earlier held a meeting in Pakistan and were very keen for Iran to attend, but conditions for Iranian participation were not ready. Later they held another meeting in Turkey and again expressed a desire for Iran to attend, but this time they themselves initiated the idea of traveling to Iran and holding the meeting in Tehran.

Bagheri said all three countries raised the point that these four countries, if they cooperate, can be very influential both in the Islamic world and at the regional level.



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