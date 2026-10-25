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Drone attack reported against anti-Iran groups in Iraq’s Kurdistan region

25 October 2026 - 07:45
News ID: 1882127
Source: Mehr News
Drone attack reported against anti-Iran groups in Iraq’s Kurdistan region

A drone targeted the headquarters of anti-Iranian separatist groups northeast of Erbil in Iraq's Kurdistan region, according to reports.

AhlulBayt News Agency: A drone targeted the headquarters of anti-Iranian separatist groups northeast of Erbil in Iraq's Kurdistan region, according to reports.

Media reports said a drone attack targeted the headquarters of anti-Iran separatist groups in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

Reuters, citing security sources in the Kurdistan region, reported that a drone targeted the headquarters of anti-Iran groups northeast of Erbil.

No further details were announced on possible casualties or damage.

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