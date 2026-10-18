Explosion reported on outskirts of Erbil amid drone attack reports

ABNA24 - An explosion was heard in the outskirts of Erbil in Iraq's Kurdistan region, with reports of a drone attack on the headquarters of anti-Iran separatist groups in Wadi Alane.

An explosion was heard in the outskirts of Erbil in Iraq's Kurdistan region, with reports of a drone attack on the headquarters of anti-Iran separatist groups in Wadi Alane, Al-Mayadeen reported.

It said the sound of the blast was heard in the area north of Iraq.

No further details were announced on the possible casualties or damage.



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