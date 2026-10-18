Maulana Syed Afzal Mehdi Returns Home After Five Years of Religious Studies in Najaf

AhlulBayt News Agency: The welcoming ceremony was attended by madrasa students, Maulana Syed Afaq Alam Zaidi, the Friday prayer leader of Kundarki Sadat, and local members of the Shia community. The event took place on Friday, October 16, in an atmosphere of joy and celebration.

Maulana Syed Afzal Mehdi spent five years pursuing religious education in Najaf Ashraf, one of the major centres of Islamic scholarship and the study of the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS). His return marks the completion of an important stage in his academic and religious journey, with local residents expressing hopes for his future contributions to religious education and community service.

Studying abroad for an extended period requires dedication, patience and perseverance, particularly when students live far from their families and familiar surroundings. His return has therefore been welcomed as a significant occasion by the local community.

Religious scholars play an important role in guiding communities on religious matters, explaining Islamic teachings, addressing questions of Islamic law and helping younger generations develop religious knowledge and moral values. Residents hope that Maulana Syed Afzal Mehdi will use the knowledge and experience gained in Najaf to serve the community and promote the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

Following the welcome ceremony, Maulana Syed Afzal Mehdi addressed the students of Madrasa Syedna Abu Talib (AS). In his speech, he encouraged them to pursue both religious and contemporary education, stressing the importance of hard work, dedication and seriousness in their studies.

His message highlighted the value of combining religious learning with broader educational development, enabling students to contribute more effectively to society.

The reception reflected the community’s appreciation for religious scholarship and its hopes that returning scholars will help strengthen religious education, promote the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) and provide guidance on religious and moral matters.

The occasion also underscored the importance of supporting religious scholars and encouraging young people to pursue knowledge. Community members expressed hope that Maulana Syed Afzal Mehdi’s education and experience would benefit the people of Kundarki Sadat and contribute to the further development of religious learning in the region.