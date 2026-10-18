Quranic Gathering Held at Sacred Alawi Shrine to Mark Birth of Aqeela of Bani Hashim

ABNA24 - On the occasion of the birth of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her), the Dar al-Quran Unit of the Holy Alawi Shrine held a Quranic gathering at the sacred Alawi shrine.

As part of the “Aqeela Week” programs, held to mark the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her), Aqeela of Bani Hashim, the Dar al-Quran Department, affiliated with the Intellectual and Cultural Affairs Department of the Holy Alawi Shrine, held a Quranic gathering at the sacred Alawi shrine, with the attendance of a group of international reciters from inside and outside Iraq.

Alaa Muhsin, head of the Dar al-Quran Unit, told the Shrine’s News Center:

“This gathering was held as part of the programs of Aqeela Week (peace be upon her) and included a variety of Quranic segments. In addition, on the occasion of this auspicious birth anniversary, blessed gifts were distributed among the pilgrims present at the gathering.”

The Holy Alawi Shrine consistently places great importance on commemorating the birth anniversaries of the pure Ahl al-Bayt of the Seal of the Prophets. By holding gatherings and carrying out Quranic programs, it takes steps to spread Quranic culture and strengthen its presence and standing among honored pilgrims.



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