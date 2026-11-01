General Rezaei: Path of diplomacy remains open provided Iran's conditions met

AhlulBayt News Agency: Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Major General Mohsen Rezaei has stressed that the path of diplomacy remains open, provided that Iran’s conditions are met.

In a post on his X account, General Rezaei wrote that we have repeatedly stated; the seven conditions announced by Iran must be fulfilled. If the conditions are met, the path of diplomacy will be open.

In response, if any action is taken against the country, in accordance with the Supreme Leader's directive today to the armed forces, we will deliver devastating blows to the aggressor using new weaponry, he added.

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