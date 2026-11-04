IRGC says four oil tankers destroyed by naval mines in Strait of Hormuz

ABNA24 - Four violating oil tankers struck mines and were destroyed in the southern Strait of Hormuz, two other vessels were stopped, and a 56th US MQ-9 drone was downed, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said four violating oil tankers were destroyed after hitting naval mines in the southern Strait of Hormuz and were still burning, while two other violating vessels were stopped.

In a statement, the IRGC said its naval and aerospace forces struck heavy blows against the enemy. It said the four tankers were attempting to cross a prohibited route south of the strait when they struck the mines.

The IRGC said its air defense forces hit and downed the 56th US MQ-9 drone over the Strait of Hormuz at 4:30 a.m. today using a new air defense system in an innovative operation.

The statement said IRGC fighters are ready to deliver a final blow to the child-killing Zionist regime and the aggressor America.



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