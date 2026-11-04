Hamas: Gaza’s streets have become “corridors of death” despite ceasefire

ABNA24 - Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said on Tuesday that the Gaza Strip’s streets have become “corridors of death” as Israeli forces continue killing Palestinians, bombing tents sheltering displaced families, and tightening restrictions on humanitarian supplies despite the US-brokered ceasefire.

Qassem stressed that Israel’s continued bombardment of tents housing displaced civilians and the killing of women and children represent a continuation of the ongoing crime of genocide, which he said has never stopped despite the ceasefire agreement reached under the sponsorship of the United States and guarantor countries.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Qassem said the escalating Israeli attacks, combined with the tightening blockade and continued policies of systematic starvation, have turned Gaza into the scene of a devastating humanitarian catastrophe unfolding before the eyes of the international community.

He warned that the continuing attacks are claiming Palestinian lives while worsening the already desperate conditions facing families across the territory.

Hamas calls for urgent international intervention

Qassem called on the body known as the Board of Peace and its representative, Nikolay Mladenov, to take immediate action to pressure Israel and compel it to stop its attacks.

“It is the duty of the so-called Board of Peace and its representative, Mladenov, to act urgently to pressure the occupation and compel it to stop these crimes, as silence over what is happening constitutes actual complicity in the continued violations committed against civilians,” he said.

The Hamas spokesperson also urged Arab and Islamic countries participating in the Board of Peace to adopt serious and meaningful positions to prevent Israel from using their participation as cover for continuing genocidal crimes and violations against the Palestinian people.

Four Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza

Qassem’s remarks came as Israeli attacks continued across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, killing four Palestinians, including one who died from earlier wounds, and injuring others.

Israeli forces also continued firing live ammunition and artillery shells into several areas of the territory.

Medical sources confirmed that three Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli strike near the entrance to the University College in the al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Local sources also reported that Imad Omar Radi, 39, died from wounds sustained in an Israeli attack targeting the Japanese neighborhood northwest of Khan Yunis on Monday.

In central Gaza, Israeli military vehicles stationed east of the Yellow Line continued firing toward residential neighborhoods in the area’s refugee camps, accompanied by artillery shelling.

The attacks have continued despite the ceasefire agreement, leaving Palestinian civilians exposed to further deaths and injuries.

Gaza death toll rises to 74,615

Gaza’s Ministry of Health announced Tuesday that six Palestinians killed and 27 injured had been brought to hospitals across the territory during the previous 24 hours.

According to the ministry’s daily statistical report, the six victims included five Palestinians newly killed and one who died from earlier wounds.

The ministry said the number of Palestinians killed since the ceasefire began on October 11, 2025, had risen to 1,599, while 5,774 others had been injured.

It added that the bodies of 847 Palestinians had been recovered during the same period.

The ministry also reported that the cumulative death toll since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal offensive on October 7, 2023, had reached 74,615 Palestinians killed.

The figures reflect the continuing human toll in Gaza, where Israeli attacks, severe restrictions on humanitarian supplies, and the destruction of essential infrastructure have left the population facing an increasingly desperate humanitarian crisis.

Despite the ceasefire, Palestinian families continue to face the threat of bombardment, displacement, hunger, and death, while calls for international action to protect civilians remain unanswered.



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