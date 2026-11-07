Hamas official: US midterm election developments strategic defeat for Israeli occupiers

AhlulBayt News Agency: A member of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas said the US midterm election developments were a strategic defeat for the Israeli occupiers.

Bassem Naeem noted that a number of candidates in the midterm elections openly supported the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights.

He said that the recent electoral developments in the US and the widespread victory of an electoral movement over its opponent are not unusual in a country with a deep-rooted democratic structure, but the more important development is the fundamental change in the positions of a number of candidates towards the occupiers and the Zionist lobby.

Naeem said a number of candidates have openly supported the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights and condemned the genocide in the Gaza Strip. “Just a few years ago, adopting such positions could have seriously jeopardized the political future of any candidate and even exposed them to prosecution and accusations of anti-Semitism or support for terrorism. But now, the entry of such positions into the electoral contests is a sign of a significant change in the American political scene.”

The Hamas political bureau member added that this change has occurred simultaneously with developments within the Democratic Party, including the victory of candidates close to the socialist and left currents, and in contrast, the defeat of some figures affiliated with the party's traditional elites.

According to Naeem, these traditional elites have formed an important part of the established structures of power and American foreign policy, especially in the field of absolute support for the Zionist occupiers.

He emphasized that these developments could limit the maneuver space of the Zionist regime and the Zionist lobby.

He pointed out that one of the most important foundations for the survival of the Zionist regime, namely American support, is rapidly eroding. At the same time, he said, Hamas does not consider these developments to mean immediate achievement of political results and that the outcomes of this electoral earthquake may need time to be transformed into practical decisions, including the withdrawal of American political cover and immunity from the Zionist regime and the opening of a new path in the region.

Nonetheless, he emphasized that developments are moving in the right direction.

Naeem described what happened in the United States as a strategic disaster for the occupiers and, on the contrary, a strategic and qualitative leap in favor of the Palestinian issue, and said that this process can help curb America's biased policies towards the occupiers and their extremist policies in the region.

Elsewhere, Naeem thanked those who played a role in the Al-Aqsa Flood battle, calling it the most important battle of the century that paved the way for these developments.

He also praised the steadfastness and sacrifice of the Palestinian people, saying that this steadfastness has helped to reveal international positions and reactions in opposition to the evil regimes and their evil actions.

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