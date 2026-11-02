Hamas calls for international action over Israeli crimes on 109th Balfour anniversary

ABNA24 - On the 109th anniversary of the infamous Balfour Declaration, the Hamas Movement has reiterated the Palestinian people’s adherence to their land, rights, and holy sites, pledging to continue the struggle for liberation and return.

In a statement released on Monday, Hamas said that the Israeli occupation’s crimes and colonial schemes would fail to erase the Palestinian people’s national identity or undermine their inalienable historical rights.

Hamas affirmed that this year’s anniversary of the Balfour Declaration comes amid an escalation in Israeli aggression and crimes across the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and occupied East Jerusalem.

“In the absence of international action, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip continue to face a worsening humanitarian crisis amid ongoing genocide, while displacement and settlement expansion continue to escalate in the West Bank and Jerusalem in violation of international law,” Hamas said.

Hamas added that “the 109th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration marks one of the greatest injustices in modern history, when the British government issued a declaration that gave what it did not own to those who had no right to it.”

Hamas emphasized that the colonial mindset continues to govern Israeli policies, pointing to the ongoing killings, blockade, starvation, and displacement affecting Palestinians in Gaza, as well as in cities, towns, and refugee camps across the West Bank.

The Movement stressed that “these crimes are imprescriptible and will remain a testament to the terrorism of the occupation and its supporters.”

It called for effective international action to pressure the Israeli government to halt its crimes, prosecute its leaders in international courts as war criminals, and enable the Palestinian people to obtain their rights.



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