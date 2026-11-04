Israeli elections may replace one criminal with another but will not end occupation - Hamas official

ABNA24 - Ali Baraka, head of Hamas’s National Relations Department abroad, said on Tuesday that Israeli elections would not fundamentally change Israel’s policies toward Palestinians, arguing that political competition between leaders such as Benjamin Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot would neither end the occupation nor restore Palestinian rights.

Speaking on the 109th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, Baraka described Britain’s 1917 pledge to establish a Jewish national home in Palestine as a historic colonial crime that paved the way for the Nakba, Palestinian displacement and Israeli occupation.

He stressed that Palestinian national and historical rights remain unchanged despite the passage of 109 years, reaffirming Palestinians’ determination to secure freedom, return to their homes and reclaim their rights.

Baraka said the anniversary comes amid Israel’s continuing genocidal war on Gaza, starvation, blockade and destruction, alongside escalating settlement expansion, displacement and annexation plans in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

He called on Britain to acknowledge its historical responsibility for the Balfour Declaration, halt arms supplies to Israel and support efforts to hold Israeli leaders accountable before international courts.

Addressing Israeli elections, Baraka argued that Netanyahu, Eisenkot and other political figures share fundamental policies aimed at maintaining occupation, settlements and restrictions on Palestinians despite their political differences.

“Zionist elections may replace one criminal with another, but they will not end the occupation or restore rights to their rightful owners,” he said.

Baraka urged Palestinians not to rely on changes in Israeli governments, but instead to strengthen national unity, resilience and a comprehensive national strategy.

He reaffirmed Palestinian refugees’ right of return under international resolutions, particularly UN General Assembly Resolution 194, and rejected proposals involving permanent resettlement, displacement or an alternative homeland.

Baraka also called for rebuilding the Palestine Liberation Organization on inclusive and democratic foundations, ensuring the participation of all Palestinian factions and communities at home and abroad.

He stressed the need for a unified national strategy to achieve Palestinian liberation, return and independence.



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