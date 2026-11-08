Hamas calls on international mediators, Arab League to ensure Israel fulfills commitments

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), has called on international mediators and the Arab League to take urgent action to ensure Israel fulfils its commitments, concerning Gaza, particularly by allowing humanitarian aid into the Palestinian territory.

Hazem Qassem, spokesperson for Hamas, said on Saturday that the international community had failed to compel Israel to lift its blockade on Gaza, leaving the war-ravaged territory to face a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Underscoring that the Israeli regime and international parties bear responsibility for the catastrophic situation in Gaza, Qassem accused the so-called Board of Peace and its representative, Nickolay Mladenov, of failing to ensure the delivery of humanitarian and relief supplies to the Gaza Strip.

He urged the mediators to fulfil their responsibilities and press Israel to implement the agreements reached, foremost among them arrangements for the entry of essential humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

The Hamas spokesperson also called on the Arab League to take immediate and effective measures to prevent a further humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged territory.

His remarks came as heavy rainfall worsened conditions for the displaced Palestinians living in temporary shelters and dilapidated tents across Gaza.

The Palestinian Information Centre reported that several tents housing displaced families in different parts of the territory were washed away or damaged in flash flooding since Friday, further aggravating the condition of Gazans already struggling without proper food and shelter.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians remain displaced after their homes were bombed and shelled by the occupying Israeli forces over the past three years. They are now living in tents, temporary shelters and damaged buildings without adequate protection from rain and winter cold.

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