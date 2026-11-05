Iran’s Science Minister Reviews Educational Affairs at Al-Mustafa International University

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Minister of Science, Research and Technology, Hossein Simaei Sarraf, met with the head and deputies of Al-Mustafa International University on Thursday as part of his visit to Qom, where they discussed the institution’s academic and educational activities.

During the meeting, university officials presented a report on the institution’s latest activities, achievements and educational and international programmes. Simaei Sarraf was briefed on its scientific and academic operations.

Discussions covered academic disciplines, educational capacity, faculty members, research activities, international students and other issues related to the university’s educational and academic work.

Al-Mustafa International University is an international academic institution with a seminary-based identity. It says its mission is to expand Islamic, humanities and social sciences through education, research and training, serving students from around the world. The institution also aims to educate religious scholars and specialists and promote Islamic thought and teachings.

The university was established in 2007 through the merger of the Organization of Seminaries and Schools Abroad and the Global Centre for Islamic Sciences.

Simaei Sarraf arrived in Qom on Wednesday. After visiting the shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masumeh and meeting Ayatollah Saeedi, the shrine’s custodian, he attended a gathering of university professors from the province and held a meeting with students at the University of Qom.

The minister also visited student dormitory construction projects at the University of Qom.

Other scheduled events during his two-day visit include meetings with senior religious authorities and clerics in Qom, as well as attending the university-level Quran and Ahl al-Bayt festival.