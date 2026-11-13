Pakistani Scholars and Students Play Prominent Role in Mashy-e-Fatimiyya, Serve Pilgrims 

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistani religious scholars and seminary students living in Iran actively participated in serving pilgrims during Mashy-e-Fatimiyya in the holy city of Qom, demonstrating their religious and social commitment through the Shaheed Arif Hussain al-Hussaini Mawkib.

Held during the Ayyam-e-Fatimiyya, the spiritual procession, known as Mashy-e-Fatimiyya, takes place from the holy shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masuma (SA) to the sacred Jamkaran Mosque. Pakistani scholars and students residing in Iran took part in the event with a strong spirit of service, welcoming and assisting pilgrims and mourners commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA).

Jamia Rohaniyat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Qom, established the Shaheed Arif Hussain al-Hussaini Mawkib for the occasion. Various arrangements were made there to serve and receive pilgrims and mourners participating in the procession.

Located at Pillar No. 28 on Payambar-e-Azam Boulevard, the mawkib was staffed by Pakistani scholars and seminary students, who provided services with devotion and sincerity and hosted those taking part in the procession.

The initiative reflected their deep attachment to the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), as well as their commitment to public service and hospitality towards pilgrims.

The collective participation of Pakistani seminary students in the major religious gathering highlighted the role of religious institutions beyond academic and missionary activities. It also demonstrated their involvement in practical service, solidarity, compassion and promoting the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) in society.

The establishment of the Shaheed Arif Hussain al-Hussaini Mawkib was also an effort to keep alive the memory of the martyrs of Islam, strengthen ties with the school of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), and convey the message of Ayyam-e-Fatimiyya through practical service to pilgrims.