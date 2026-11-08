Religious Scholars Play a Key Role in Guiding Society : Allama Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Renowned religious scholar and speaker Allama Syed Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi visited the office of Pakistan's Qa’id-e-Millat-e-Jafariya in Mashhad, Iran, where he discussed the challenges faced by religious preachers, the need to introduce modern education in religious seminaries, and the role of the pulpit in addressing national and community issues. He also reaffirmed his commitment to continuing the struggle under the leadership of Qa’id-e-Millat-e-Jafariya Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi.

Renowned religious scholar and orator Allama Syed Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi visited the office of Pakistan's Qa’id-e-Millat-e-Jafariya in the holy city of Mashhad. He was welcomed by Maulana Syed Aqeel Haider Zaidi, head of the office and representative of the Qa’id, along with other office members.

Maulana Syed Musa Raza Naqvi, Secretary of the Majlis-e-Nigrani, was also present on the occasion. The meeting included detailed discussions on various important issues concerning Pakistan's religious, educational and community affairs.

Participants reviewed the challenges facing Pakistan's Shia community and discussed the need for effective strategies to address its concerns under the prevailing circumstances. They also highlighted the importance of coordination and collective efforts among religious leadership, scholars, and religious and social organisations.

Challenges Faced by Religious Preachers

The difficulties encountered by scholars and religious preachers carrying out missionary and educational responsibilities in Pakistan were also discussed.

Emphasis was placed on the fundamental role of religious preachers in providing spiritual, religious and ideological guidance to society. Participants stressed the need for serious measures to address their concerns, provide necessary facilities and strengthen religious outreach activities.

Need for Modern Education in Religious Seminaries

Another key topic was the importance of incorporating modern education into Pakistan's religious seminaries.

The participants discussed how familiarity with contemporary academic subjects, alongside religious studies, could help students develop their intellectual and educational abilities.

They also emphasised the importance of equipping seminary students with knowledge of modern disciplines so they can effectively respond to contemporary educational, ideological and social challenges.

Role of the Pulpit in Social Awareness and Unity

The meeting also examined the role of the religious pulpit (Mimbar) in addressing community challenges and promoting public awareness.

Participants described the pulpit as more than a platform for communicating religious teachings and rulings. They highlighted its potential as an effective means of promoting social reform, ideological awareness, unity, brotherhood and public guidance on national and community issues.

Various educational, organisational and religious matters were also discussed, with emphasis on further improvements and progress through mutual consultation and cooperation.

At the conclusion of the visit, participants reaffirmed their determination to continue their religious, educational, national and community-oriented efforts under the leadership of Pakistan's Qa’id-e-Millat-e-Jafariya, Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi.