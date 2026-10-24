Pres. Pezeshkian pays tribute at tomb of martyred Leader in Mashhad

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian paid tribute to the tomb of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday morning.

During his daylong trip to the shrine city of Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi province, President Pezeshkian attended Dar al-Dhikr Portico to pay his homage to the resting place of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

On February 28, the US and Israel jointly waged a war of aggression against Iran which led to the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, high-ranking military commanders and civilians.

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