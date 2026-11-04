Iran Judiciary Chief: Fighting global arrogance is a permanent divine duty

ABNA24 - The head of the Iranian Judiciary says "Fighting global arrogance and arrogant people (Western powers) is a permanent divine duty that has roots in reason and faith."

Speaking in a ceremony held at holy shrin of Imam Reza in Mashhad, Hojjatoleslam Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei noted battling global arrogance is not an issue that is only talked about once or a few times and then forgotten but it has been there since the beginning of man's creation."

The head of the judiciary continued: The first arrogant person was Satan. ... Satan showed his disobedience towards God's command."

Referring to God's response to Satan's request, Ejei clarified: "God announced to Satan that he would not have power over sincere and guided servants, but those who follow him and take his path will face divine punishment."

Referring to the fate of Satan as the first arrogant person in history, the head of the judiciary stated: God expelled Satan from His presence and Heaven and decreed a painful punishment for him. Satan has also been trying to mislead humans since then and is trying to prevent them from the path of rightness and servitude to God."

Emphasizing the necessity of combating global arrogance, he stated: "Anyone who values ​​human dignity, the establishment of justice, and the cultivation of human virtues must—as dictated by reason—oppose global arrogance and the arrogant powers. This is because these forces, through crimes, betrayal, deception, and the violation of their own commitments, seek to dominate nations and trample upon human rights."

Pointing to the atrocities committed by arrogant powers worldwide—most notably the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza—Ejei added: "Today, we are witnessing a movement that is murdering thousands of people in Gaza, while the world's major powers either remain silent in the face of these crimes or actively support them. Even if we were to assume that this movement succeeds in achieving its objectives, would the matter end there?"

The Head of the Judiciary continued: "From experience one can say that the 'Great Satan' and other arrogant powers do not adhere to any of their promises or commitments; they cannot be trusted."



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