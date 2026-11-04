Former Israeli military spokesperson's unit member admits military manipulates information

AhlulBayt News Agency: A former member of the Israeli military spokesperson’s unit has admitted that the military manipulates information released to the media about events in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Ayelet Kroizer made the remarks in an X post on Monday, saying the Israeli military presented a reshaped truth to the public and used the term “terrorist” to describe innocent Palestinians.

“During my service, I manipulated the details released to the media. I saw how the word ‘terrorist’ was attached even to innocent Palestinians and how statements were tailored to the target audience and the objective set for it,” she wrote.

She further described how the work she was assigned to resembled public relations rather than the work of an institution accountable to the public.

She also highlighted the military spokesperson’s extensive influence over how people understand events.

“I had never been good at staying silent in the face of injustice, but here I was being asked to do PR for it,” she stated.

Kroizer said her service exposed her to the real condition of the West Bank and Gaza, and she witnessed how the Israeli military chose to present those realities to the public.

“I witnessed the extent of the spokesperson’s unit’s control in shaping our perception of reality, and its problematic relationship with the truth, acting as if it were merely another PR firm rather than an entity accountable to the public,” she stated.

Kroizer explained that the unit’s public work for Israeli settlers was defined as strengthening public trust in the military at all costs, even at the expense of the truth.

She began her post by describing her upbringing in the ultra-Orthodox community, saying she enlisted to take part in what she believed were defensive measures.

Kroizer also stated that she is going to be the new spokesperson for Breaking the Silence, and never imagined that after completing her service, she would join the organization.

Breaking the Silence is an Israeli organization founded by former Israeli troops. The organization claims it speaks publicly about the reality of the war on Gaza and documents the mistreatment of Palestinians by Israeli forces.

Kroizer ended her post by persuading others to not remain silent, calling on them to speak out about what they have witnessed.

Since October 2023, Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded numerous women and children. A UN expert on Palestine has described the war as one of the cruelest genocides in modern history.

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