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Four Palestinians martyred in fresh Israeli attacks across Gaza

4 November 2026 - 07:55
News ID: 1886335
Source: Palestine Media
Four Palestinians martyred in fresh Israeli attacks across Gaza

Four Palestinian civilians were martyred and others were wounded in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, while another one died of injuries sustained yesterday.

ABNA24 - Three Palestinian civilians were martyred and others were wounded in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, while another one died of injuries sustained yesterday.

According to media sources, three citizens were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli strike near the University College in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Another citizen was pronounced dead after succumbing to wounds sustained in an Israeli strike that targeted the al-Yabani neighborhood of Khan Yunis on Monday.

Meanwhile, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, drone overflights, and demolitions, was reported in different areas of Gaza.

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