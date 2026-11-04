Four Palestinians martyred in fresh Israeli attacks across Gaza

ABNA24 - Three Palestinian civilians were martyred and others were wounded in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, while another one died of injuries sustained yesterday.

According to media sources, three citizens were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli strike near the University College in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Another citizen was pronounced dead after succumbing to wounds sustained in an Israeli strike that targeted the al-Yabani neighborhood of Khan Yunis on Monday.

Meanwhile, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, drone overflights, and demolitions, was reported in different areas of Gaza.



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