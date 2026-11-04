Iranians mark National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranians are taking to the streets across the country to mark the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance, amid renewed threats of military aggression by the United States.

The annual rallies, which also commemorate Students’ Day, are taking place in more than 900 locations nationwide on Wednesday. This year’s central slogan is “Pledge to the Martyrs; Struggle Against Global Arrogance.”

In Tehran, the march began at 9 a.m. from Palestine Square. Participants will proceed along Taleghani Street before gathering outside the former US embassy, which was seized by Iranian students in November 1979 and was later renamed to the Den of Espionage.

Mostafa Rostami, head of the Central Headquarters for the Commemoration of November 4, said special programs for school and university students have been arranged along the Tehran march route.

These include the establishment of service and cultural booths, as well as exhibitions and activities designed to explain the significance of the occasion, with students and university participants taking an active role.

The organizing committee has also invited religious groups, mosque activists and members of the public from different walks of life to join the demonstrations.

November 4, corresponding to Aban 13 in the Iranian calendar, commemorates several key events in Iran’s contemporary history. They include the 1964 exile of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini; the killing of students during protests in 1978; and the takeover of the US Embassy in Tehran by Iranian students on November 4, 1979, less than a year after the Islamic Revolution.

This year’s rallies come amid renewed US threats against Iran and heightened tensions following the US-Israeli aggression against the country.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened further military aggression against Iran, saying Washington may still need to strike additional targets.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has warned that any renewed US or Israeli attack would be met with an immediate and far-reaching response, stressing that the geographical scope of any confrontation would not be limited.

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