IRGC warns any new US-Israeli attack will be met with broad, effective response

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned that any new US-Israeli attack on Iran will be met with a broad and effective response, dismissing threats and psychological warfare against the country as baseless.

In a statement issued on Tuesday to mark Iran’s National Day of Fighting Arrogance, the IRGC said such threats and psychological warfare reflected the failure of the two wars of aggression launched against Iran by the United States and the Israeli regime.

It made reference to a recent meeting between Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei and senior Iranian military commanders, during which the Leader ordered the Iranian Armed Forces to respond swiftly and without geographical limitations to any new act of aggression against the country.

The IRGC said it had updated its bank of adversarial targets to include the “enemy’s tangible and intangible assets within range,” adding that the force would deliver “an immediate, effective response without geographical limitations to threats of any level or kind.”

“The Armed Forces and the Iranian nation will determine when and under what circumstances the enemy’s attacks will end,” it said.

The statement echoes recent remarks by senior Iranian officials warning that any new act of aggression against Iran would trigger a response extending beyond US military bases and assets in the region, unlike the 39-day US-Israeli aggression that ended with a ceasefire in mid-April.

Iran has said it is ready to end the standoff with the US peacefully if Washington accepts Tehran's conditions, including a permanent end to aggression on all fronts and the lifting of illegal sanctions against the country.

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