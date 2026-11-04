IRGC says two US LUCAS drones downed over Bandar-e Khamir

ABNA24 - Two American LUCAS drones were destroyed in the skies over Bandar-e Khamir by fire from the IRGC’s Imam Sajjad (AS) Air Defense unit, operating within the integrated air defense network.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), two US drones were downed in the skies over Bandar-e Khamir by fire from the IRGC’s Imam Sajjad (AS) Air Defense unit, operating within the integrated air defense network.

According to the statement, the drones were destroyed by the IRGC’s air defense units operating under the coverage of Iran’s integrated air defense network.

The latest interception follows a series of incidents involving US drones in Iranian airspace and waters.

On Monday night, the IRGC announced that its forces had brought down two US MQM-170 reconnaissance drones south of Qeshm Island using advanced electronic warfare systems operated by the IRGC Aerospace Force. The statement said the number of American drones of this type captured by IRGC personnel had reached four.



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