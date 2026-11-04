Photos: Grand gathering "Blood Avenging and Revenge for Martyred Leader" held at Imam Reza holy shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: In order to renew allegiance to the ideals of the resistance front and to honor the pure blood of the martyrs, the grand gathering "Blood Avenging and Revenge for the Martyred Leader" was held on Tuesday evening, November 3, 2026, with the presence of pilgrims and residents in the Islamic Revolution Courtyard of the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (a.s.).