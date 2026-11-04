Imam Hussain Holy Shrine expands medical assistance for low-income visitors

ABNA24 - The Medical Services and Follow-Up Division, affiliated with the Health and Medical Education Authority at the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, continues to deliver its humanitarian and health services to visitors, particularly low-income patients and those in need. These services include providing medications, medical care, and therapeutic assistance, as well as streamlining procedures to secure health support.

Abbas Al-Shawk, head of the Medical Services and Follow-Up Division, stated in an interview with the (Official Website) that "the division works on a daily basis to receive medical prescriptions submitted by needy patients and audit them according to specific regulations and criteria to ensure that assistance reaches its actual beneficiaries." He noted that "the division is located inside the Holy Courtyard of Imam Hussain (Bab Al-Salam)."

He explained that "the division also receives medicine donations from various parties and works to make them available to visitors through a specialized pharmacy, in addition to following up on assistance requests referred by the representative of the Supreme Religious Authority and completing them as quickly as possible." He pointed out that "the division's staff make significant efforts to facilitate procedures and reduce waiting times for visitors, despite the daily high volume."

He added that "the services provided are not limited to supplying medications, but also extend to assisting with certain medical tests at reduced prices, as well as providing prescription glasses and other health necessities, in coordination with the relevant authorities."

These efforts fall within the framework of the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine's commitment to reinforcing its humanitarian and health role, alleviating burdens on patients and the needy, and embodying the directives of the representative of the Supreme Religious Authority in caring for the most vulnerable groups and offering them services.



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