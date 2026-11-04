Al-Mujtaba Hospital affiliated to Imam Hussain shrine saves life of Iraqi patient with rare blood disorder

ABNA24 - Al-Mujtaba (peace be upon him) Hospital for Blood Diseases and Bone Marrow Transplantation, affiliated with the Health and Medical Education Authority at the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, announced its success in saving the life of a 49-year-old patient from Wasit Governorate who was suffering from an acute and extremely critical blood condition—one considered rare and associated with high mortality rates if swift therapeutic intervention is not administered.

Hematologist at the hospital, Dr. Alaa Maarouf, stated in an interview with the (Official Website) that "the patient visited the hospital presenting with a low platelet count and hemolysis, alongside distinct neurological symptoms. This necessitated suspected diagnosis of TTP, known as Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, whereupon an urgent blood smear exam was conducted, revealing an elevated percentage of fragmented cells."

He explained that "this condition is classified among serious medical cases requiring rapid emergency intervention; therefore, 10 plasma exchange sessions were initiated as quickly as possible, contributing to significant clinical and laboratory improvement, alongside administering a targeted immunotherapy drug (Rituximab) to the patient across 4 doses separated by weekly intervals."

He added that "early therapeutic intervention helped reduce the mortality rate associated with this condition from 90% to between 10% and 20%. The patient experienced notable improvement and a rise in platelet counts before being discharged from the hospital, and he is currently undergoing weekly follow-ups and routine checkups."

In a related context, the patient, Abbas, stated: "I can only offer my gratitude to the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine and Al-Mujtaba Hospital for the medical care I received," emphasizing that "the medical and nursing staffs exerted extraordinary efforts over 27 days of continuous treatment and follow-up until my health improved and I regained my normal condition."

This success underscores the capability of health institutions affiliated with the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine to handle complex and critical medical cases through the provision of specialized therapeutic resources and experienced medical teams, delivering healthcare services to patients from various Iraqi governorates.



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