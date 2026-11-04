Imam Hussain Holy Shrine introduces advanced nuclear treatment for rare tumor in Iraq

ABNA24 - In an advanced medical step, the Health and Medical Education Authority at the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, through its Nuclear Medicine Department, has succeeded in providing a modern nuclear treatment for a young patient suffering from a rare tumor known as Hemangiopericytoma, following nearly ten years of suffering during which his condition failed to respond to various modern medical treatments received across several countries.

Head of the Authority, Dr. Haider Al-Abadi, stated in an interview with the (Official Website) that "over the course of ten years, the patient underwent multiple treatment options, including radiosurgery and various types of biological and targeted therapies in several countries; however, the disease continued to spread, prompting the search for advanced therapeutic options."

He explained that "the new hope emerged through the use of a modern nuclear treatment known as (Lu-177 FAPI), a specialized therapy targeting this type of tumor that was previously unavailable in Iraq and the region. The heroes of the Nuclear Medicine Department worked over several weeks to complete the necessary preparations to secure it, culminating in its administration to the patient."

He added that "initial indicators appeared just a few hours after receiving the treatment, through monitoring the tumor's uptake of the radioactive material, representing a positive sign that we hope will contribute to eliminating the tumor or limiting its growth in the coming days."

The provision of this treatment falls within the efforts of the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine to introduce modern medical technologies, develop specialized services, and offer advanced therapeutic options to patients suffering from complex medical conditions, thereby enhancing their access to advanced medical care within Iraq.



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