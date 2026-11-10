Judiciary Chief: IRGC Aerospace Force is a pillar of Iran’s deterrence power

AhlulBayt News Agency: Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Eje’i has described the Aerospace Force unit of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as one of the pillars of Iran’s deterrence power.

In a message on Monday, marking Aerospace Week, Mohseni Eje’i defined the occasion as a commemoration of the epic achievements made by Iranian youth and scientific elites over the years.

Pointing to Iran’s extraordinary accomplishment in scientific and technological arenas, based on domestic know-how, he said the people, through faith, knowledge, and an unshakeable, impenetrable resolve, could successfully elevate Iran to the pinnacle of authority.

The judiciary chief, in particular, underscored the success stories of the country’s aerospace sector, noting that the IRGC Aerospace Force — leveraging indigenous capabilities and the knowledge of Iranian experts — has become a cornerstone of Iran’s deterrence strength.

The pride-inspiring operations of heroic Aerospace Force units thwarted the calculations of the American-Israeli enemy, especially during the 12-day and 40-day wars, leaving them desperate in the face of Iran’s resolve and defensive capabilities, Mohseni Eje’i emphasized.

Referring to a wide range of indigenously produced military equipment, he said the authority of the Aerospace division today is the outcome of the dedicated efforts of a generation that transformed self-belief into power, knowledge into technology, and threats into opportunities.

Mohseni Eje’i concluded his message, paying gratitude to the martyrs, including Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, and all other proud martyrs, who played a critical role in the development of the Aerospace sector.

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